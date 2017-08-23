Usury victim resorted to fraud to clear debts - defence

A man who turned to loan sharks quickly found himself out of his depth and came up with a rental scam to come up with the cash, the court heard today.

Darren Sapiano, 25, residing in Gudja, was today arraigned before Duty Magistrate Aaron Bugeja and charged with fraud and misappropriation after he allegedly defrauded five people of €3,200 for property rentals which never materialised.

The defence team pointed out that their client, who worked as a property negotiator, had in the past battled a drug problem, which he had since overcome. Having gone through a rough patch following the death of his mother, the man resorted to loan sharks for a small loan, but the repercussions of his past mistakes escalated.

The man resorted to loan sharks for a small loan, but the repercussions of his past mistakes escalated

It was pointed out that, even before his arrest, the man had been repaying his creditors debts and some had been settled in full.

“If sent to prison, he will no longer be able to work and pay off his debts,” lawyer Marion Camilleri continued. Moreover, through his cooperation with the police, the alleged loan shark was being investigated by the authorities.

“It is never easy for a victim to rid himself of trouble with loan sharks,” defence lawyer Franco Debono added.

In the light of the circumstances, the court, presided over by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €12,000.

Inspector Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.