Two years to draw up climate plan

The Fiddien reservoir will be use as a solar farm.

The Energy and Water Agency is working on the plan for energy and climate change for Malta until 2030 - which it is expected to conclude by 2019, according to Energy Minister Joe Mizzi.

The minister said while visiting the Water Services Corporation and ARMS offices in Luqa today that solar energy equipment generating 11 megawatts were purchased in just one week after new feed-in tariffs were published.

He also visited the laboratory where tests are carried out on water quality, which recently benefitted from a €2.3 million expansion and refurbishment.