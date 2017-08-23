Today's front pages
Times of Malta leads with an interview with the mother of a young Frenchman who disappeared when he dived off a cruise boat and was subsequently found dead. She recounts how he came to Malta to celebrate his acceptance in the Merchant Navy.
The newspaper also reports how the victims of the Paqpaqli car crash are demanding payment for damages.
The Malta Independent says a tourist hotspot, St Julian's, has become a rubbish dump.
In-Nazzjon, like the other newspapers, reports on the earthquake near Naples yesterday. It also says the distribution of votes for the election of the PN leader has started.
MaltaToday focuses on growing indiscipline on Malta's roads.
l-orizzont reports that a consultation on measures against illegal sports betting and bribery starts today. It says there will be no amnesty.
