Suspected umbrella and alcohol thief granted bail

The man allegedly stole four sun umbrellas. Photo: Shutterstock

A Valletta man accused of stealing alcohol and sun umbrellas from various establishments in the capital was granted bail after pleading not guilty to charges today.

Jason Joseph Galea, 42, employed as a refuse collector, stood thin and haggard in the dock as the prosecution explained how the police had received several reports about the alleged thefts over the past three months.

The court, presided over by magistrate Aaron Bugeja, heard how CCTV footage retrieved from various establishments had led to the identification and eventual arrest of Mr Galea.

The suspect is charged with having, on four separate occasions between June 3 and August 17, made off with alcoholic beverages valued at around €800 and four sun umbrellas costing around €1,000 in total. The thefts allegedly took place from a kiosk and two other establishments in Valletta, one which was targeted twice within a matter of ten days.

Having heard Mr Galea plead not guilty to the charges, the court proceeded to hear submissions on bail. The prosecution pointed out that the shop owners, victims of the theft, were still to testify and argued that Mr Galea had a drug habit which made him less trustworthy.

However, defence lawyer Leontine Calleja countered that her client had a fixed address and a stable job. Civilian witnesses who were to testify were members of the business community and would not easily be intimidated.

Besides, the court could bind the accused under strict conditions when granting bail, the defence continued. It was also noted that the stolen umbrellas had been returned to their lawful owners.

In the light of these submissions, the court upheld the request made by the defence and granted bail against a deposit of €800 and a personal guarantee of €9,200. Mr Galea was ordered to observe a curfew between 8.30pm and 6.30am and to sign the bail book at the Valletta police station on a daily basis.

Inspector Daryl Borg and Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid.