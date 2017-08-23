Studies still underway on tunnel linking Marsamxett and Grand Harbour

Photo: Google Maps

A project linking the harbours on either side of Valletta through a sea tunnel below the city is still on the drawing board, according to its proponent.

Developer Anġlu Xuereb, who was awarded the concession to build the tunnel by Projects Malta, a government entity, in 2015 said studies were still under way.

Mr Xuereb filed a planning application in June last year for the construction of a tunnel that would allow specifically-designed ferry boats to cut across Valletta providing a direct sea link between Cottonera, Sliema and the capital.

“The project is still on track but given it is the first of its kind we have been asked by the relevant authorities to carry out a number of studies,” Mr Xuereb said when contacted.

Once the planning permit was issued, Mr Xuereb added, it would take 18 months for the project to be up and running.

He ruled out finishing the project by the end of 2018 as originally envisaged, given the ongoing discussions with different authorities.