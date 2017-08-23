Advert
Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 11:24

Slight tremor felt in Malta

4.4 magnitude earthquake south of Malta

A slight tremor was felt in several parts of Malta this morning after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake in the central Mediterranean, south of Malta.

The tremor was felt at 11.15am. No damage was reported.

A reader who felt the tremor in Sliema said: "I live in an old apartment, the building shook and I actually sought refuge under a door."

READ: Recent seismic activity in central Italy and Malta

Another said the Skypark building in Luqa felt like it was bouncing, while workers in St Julian's said PC monitors began shaking in their offices. 

Two people died yesterday when an earthquake hit the tourist-packed Italian island of Ischia, off Naples.

Did you feel the earth shaking? Tell us your story at [email protected]

