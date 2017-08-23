Paqpaqli car crash victims demand damages

23 people were injured when a supercar went out of control and slammed into spectators during the fund-raising activity, Paqpaqli għall-Istrina, in October 2015. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A number of people hurt, some badly, during a charity car show almost two years ago have filed a judicial letter demanding the liquidation of damages.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca – both as head of the Malta Community Chest Fund and in her personal capacity – and members of the organising committee are among the list of about 30 people the victims insist should pay the damages.

Holding the organisers “responsible for the accident”, the victims gave them 10 days to settle the liquidation of damages, adding that, otherwise, they would take further legal action as they deemed fit, including applying for the issue of precautionary warrants.

A total of 23 people were injured when a supercar went out of control and slammed into the spectators during the fund-raising activity, Paqpaqli għall-Istrina, in October 2015.

Some are still undergoing medical interventions, including surgical operations, on a regular basis.

When contacted, a spokesman for the victims said some of them had seen their lives change dramatically.

Asked whether the authorities had approached the victims offering compensation, the spokesman said it was not the case, adding that the President “is the only one who continued to show interest in our situation and kept in touch.

“At least, President Coleiro Preca has been doing all she can to help.

“Only her, unfortunately”.

Legal sources noted that, although the damages had not been quantified yet, they could run into large sums, possibly into hundreds of thousands of euros and even more when taking into consideration the number of victims involved.

A magisterial inquiry had mainly blamed Paul Bailey, the foreign driver of the luxury car, for the incident.

It noted that he was not “a professional driver” adding that the crash was the result of excessive speed and a lack of handling techniques and corrective measures.

The inquiry said there were no mechanical failures in the car.

Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera had exonerated the President from any responsibility, concluding that she was in no way involved in the organisation or preparatory meetings of the event.

This conclusion had been criticised by the members of the organising committee and e-mails showed that the President had presided over meetings on the event at San Anton Palace and was kept abreast of all thedecisions made.

Thirteen people, including Mr Bailey and many of the organisers, are facing various charges connected with the incident. The case is ongoing.