Motorcyclist badly hurt in Xewkija traffic accident

A motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning in a traffic accident in Xewkija, police said today.

The accident happened on Triq tal-Gruwa at around 7am and involved a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up driven by a 20-year-old Xewkija man and a 41-year-old Sannat man riding a Honda CRF 250L motorcycle.

The motorcylist was rushed to Gozo General Hospital for treatment, where doctors certified him as being seriously injured.

Police say they are investigating further.