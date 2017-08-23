Advert
Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 17:58

Motorcyclist badly hurt in Xewkija traffic accident

Crash happened at 7am this morning

A motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning in a traffic accident in Xewkija, police said today. 

The accident happened on Triq tal-Gruwa at around 7am and involved a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up driven by a 20-year-old Xewkija man and a 41-year-old Sannat man riding a Honda CRF 250L motorcycle. 

The motorcylist was rushed to Gozo General Hospital for treatment, where doctors certified him as being seriously injured. 

Police say they are investigating further. 

