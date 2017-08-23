Advert
Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 09:23

Man injured in fall on board ship

A 52-year-old man from Qrendi was seriously injured this morning when he fell down a flight of steps on a ship at Malta Freeport.

The police said the incident happened just before 5am.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

