Man injured by his own van in Birkirkara
A man was seriously injured this morning when he was hit by his own van, the police said.
The incident happened at about 9am in Triq Santa Marija, Birkirkara.
The 45-year-old had just got out of the Ford Transit when it suddenly moved forward and hit him.
He is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.