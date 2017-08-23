Advert
Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 12:44

Man injured by his own van in Birkirkara

A man was seriously injured this morning when he was hit by his own van, the police said.

The incident happened at about 9am in Triq Santa Marija, Birkirkara.

The 45-year-old had just got out of the Ford Transit when it suddenly moved forward and hit him.

He is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rabat people in shock as ceiling...

  2. Sisters died in the same spot, 24 years...

  3. ‘I went from making thousands of euros...

  4. Architect proposes pedestrian bridge...

  5. Aborted take-off shakes up passengers

  6. Brochure reveals Malta's rental rates

  7. Slight tremor felt in Malta

  8. Minister’s daughter made commissioner...

  9. Al fresco dining abuse is getting worse,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed