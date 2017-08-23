Jail for abuser who lured six minors for sex

A man will be spending the next four and a half years behind bars after admitting in court to having sexually abused six children – the youngest a nine-year-old boy.

The 43-year old from Pietá set up meetings with his underage victims, aged from nine to 16, using communication devices.

Defence lawyer Leontine Calleja pointed out that her client was a vulnerable individual, struggling against social and psychological problems, and that it would be preferable for him to be detained within the prison’s forensic unit.

Seated in the dock, wearing bermudas, a summer shirt and tie, the accused spent most of the time at the hearing with hands clasped and head bent down.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, condemned the man to an effective jail term of four and a half years, also placing him under a Treatment Order for three years. His name will also be put on the Sexual Offenders Register.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted.