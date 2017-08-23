Jackhammer operator opts for a casual look

Designed to smash concrete and rock, a typical jackhammer weighs upwards of 40kg and generates noise around eight times louder than a vacuum cleaner.

But those health and safety concerns were clearly not weighing too much on one local worker's mind this morning.

In a photo sent to Times of Malta, the bare-chested man can be seen casually glancing to his left as he operates the dangerous piece of equipment in what look like running shoes and shorts.

Occupational Health and Safety guidelines require workers to wear personal protective equipment when operating machinery, including safety shoes, protective eyewear and hearing protection.

Given that the man was working in the shade, his lack of a shirt was not an occupational health and safety issue, the OHSA told Times of Malta, adding that the photo "shows many other real occupational hazards and risks."

The OHSA said inspectors had been sent to investigate the St Julian's work site. They urged members of the public to immediately alert them directly whenever they came across a reckless work place practice to ensure inspectors could take prompt action.

Spotted a health and safety danger? Let the Occupational Health and Safety Authority know by calling 2124 7677 (9949 6786 outside of office hours) or by e-mailing [email protected]