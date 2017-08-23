Deportee returns to Malta under false name, and ends up in jail

A Georgian national deported from Malta in May for having overstayed his visit has landed himself in jail after returning to the island under a different surname.

Vaja Tsikoridze, 30, was this morning arraigned for failing to officially declare his entry into Malta after being deported in May 2017. The accused was apprehended by the police on 25 July.

Police Inspector Darren Buhagiar explained that after being deported, the man re-entered Malta using a different surname. CID officers had wanted to verify his migration position which appeared to be irregular. Further inspection showed that there was an alert on the man’s name and confirmed that the Maltese authorities had deported him. The man was then found to be in possession of two identity cards, with a different surname.

The accused was originally deported back in May and ordered to stay out of the country.

After his second arrest he had told the police that it was normal practice in his country to go to the Ministry of Justice and apply for an ID card with a different surname.

The prosecution argued that given the circumstances, the man should be sent behind bars.

The inspector argued that Malta needed to send a message that these things were illegal and it was not right to go round the laws in such a manner.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

He insisted that he got to know that what he did was illegal only when he came to Malta.

Defence said that the accused should not be sent to jail for the shortcomings of the system applied in his country. “In his case, it was a genuine mistake. He did not know the system worked differently in Malta,” defence lawyer Leontine Calleja added. She also noted that he always collaborated with the police.

The court found the man guilty of the charges and sentenced the man to three months in prison.

Inspector Darren Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid.