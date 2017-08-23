Ceiling collapses over the altar at Ta' Ġieżu church, Rabat

Part of the ceiling over the main altar of the Church of Our Lady of Jesus (Ta' Ġieżu) in Rabat collapsed during the night, leaving a hole several metres wide.

No one was injured as the church was empty at the time. The ceiling painting, the altar table, benches and light fittings were damaged.

The church, run by the Franciscan Fathers, has been closed.

It was built in 1500 and enlarged in 1757.