Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 18:45

Air-conditioning units stolen from animal clinic

Happy Paws may have to suspend services till replaced

The units overlooked open land. Photo: Happy Paws/FacebookThe units overlooked open land. Photo: Happy Paws/Facebook

Last night, two air-conditioning units were stolen from the premises of a charity organisation that looks after animals.

The Happy Paws Animal Clinic in Marsa has treated over 15, 000 animals so far, and is instrumental in helping stray colonies of animals.

“We are a charity organisation; we do not have the financial means to replace the equipment right away. This may require us to shut down our services and cancel all surgeries until this is sorted out,” manager Joanna Grezlikowska told the Times of Malta.

She appealed to readers to might have information about the theft which could help to track down the culprits and assist them to be able to resume its services.

