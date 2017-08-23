Teaching religion

When I observe the taunting that goes on at political rallies, I find it is similar to how certain parishes rally the people for the feast: by attacking the neighbouring parishes. If this happens at parish level how can we expect mature behaviour during election-time?

Certain talk during meetings for youths and/or parents and even during catechism classes by the Church border on the sensational.

Should we not invest more in educating listeners about ethical principles, convincing them through solid arguments and reasoning and involving them in real discussions?

Should we not invest more in making an exposition of the beauty of the Catholic faith and the hope linked to it?

Should not the bible, accompanied by a good commentary, be brought closer to listeners?

At times, it is claimed that religion closes people’s minds but what closes people’s minds is how religion is taught. Some preachers project their opinions, their superstitions, their fears and their character and not the person of Jesus.

If religion is taught by discussing and reasoning and leaving room for people to dissent, disagree and voice their thoughts, we conclude that certain questions of life are better answered if we believe in a merciful loving God.

Many who say they are against religion are in fact reacting to past experiences that left a bad taste in their mouth. It is through action and not words that they are persuaded to think otherwise.

What I also find lacking is the teaching of the history of the Church. It would be very fruitful if a person knows the historical context of certain actions and the progress of Christian doctrine. Perhaps RTK radio and some TV stations can help in this regard.