Watch: Timeline of Wayne Rooney's international career
Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a chronological look at the striker's international career:
2003: February 2 - Aged 17 years and 111 days, Rooney becomes the youngest player to play for England in the 3-1 friendly defeat to Australia at Upton Park.
September 6 - Scores first England goal - an 18-yard half-volley against Macedonia in Skopje.
2004: June 17 - Becomes youngest player to score in European Championship history in England's 3-0 win over Switzerland.
July - Named in Euro 2004 team of the tournament after scoring four goals to help England reach the quarter-finals.
2006: April 30 - Fractures metatarsal in right foot during Manchester United's 3-0 defeat at Chelsea, putting his World Cup place in doubt.
May 8 - After sleeping in an oxygen tent to aid his recovery, Rooney is named in England's World Cup squad by then manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.
July 1 - Effectively costs England their place at the World Cup by being sent off for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho in quarter-final against Portugal. Shoves Cristiano Ronaldo after his United team-mate urges the referee to send Rooney off. The Three Lions lose 3-1 on penalties.
2007: November 9 - Misses England's crunch match against Croatia with an ankle injury. England lose and therefore fail to qualify for Euro 2008.
2008: September 10 - Helps England get revenge on the Croatians, ending a 494-minute goal drought to help Fabio Capello's team register a 4-1 win in Zagreb.
2009: April 1 - Wins 50th cap in home win over Ukraine.
November 14 - Captains England for the first time in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Brazil in Qatar.
2010: June 18 - Aims an angry tirade into the camera straight after a 0-0 draw versus Algeria at the World Cup in South Africa. Rooney said: "Nice to see your home fans boo you, that's loyal supporters." He later apologises for the outburst.
2011: October 7 - Sent off for kicking out at Miodrag Dzudovic in England's 2-2 draw versus Montenegro. Rooney receives a three-match ban, which is reduced to two on appeal.
2012: June 19 - Scores the winning goal on his return from suspension as England beat Ukraine to qualify for the second round of Euro 2012.
June 24 - Scores in the penalty shoot-out versus Italy, but England crash out in the quarter-finals.
October 12 - Marks his second appearance as captain with a brace in the 5-0 win over San Marino at Wembley.
2014: June 19 - Scores his first World Cup goal against Uruguay, but Luis Suarez's double effectively sends England out.
August 28 - Named England captain by manager Roy Hodgson.
September 3 - Marks the first match of his captaincy by scoring a penalty in a 1-0 friendly win over Norway.
November 15 - Wins his 100th cap, scoring a penalty in a 3-1 win over Slovenia at Wembley.
2015: September 5 - Equals Bobby Charlton's record of 49 England goals by netting a penalty against San Marino.
September 8 - On his 107th cap, scores his 50th England goal, a penalty in a 2-0 win over Switzerland at Wembley, to become his country's all-time record goalscorer.
2016: June 27 - Scores his 53rd and last England goal, opening the scoring from the penalty spot as Hodgson's side crash out of Euro 2016 with a 2-1 defeat to Iceland.
September 4 - Wins his 116th cap, becoming England's most-capped outfield player, in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win in Slovakia, Sam Allardyce's first - and only - game in charge.
November 11 - Plays his last game for England in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Scotland at Wembley. It is his 119th cap.
2017: August 23 - Announces his retirement from international football.
