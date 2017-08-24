Watch: First-half goal flurry sends Liverpool into group stage
Liverpool scored three goals in 12 dramatic first-half minutes as they swept to a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in the second leg of their playoff tie to qualify for the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.
Emre Can scored twice to help Liverpool to a 6-3 aggregate win and wreck Hoffenheim's dreams of qualifying for the first time.
