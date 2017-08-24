Advert
Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 23:01

Watch: First-half goal flurry sends Liverpool into group stage

Liverpool scored three goals in 12 dramatic first-half minutes as they swept to a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in the second leg of their playoff tie to qualify for the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Emre Can scored twice to help Liverpool to a 6-3 aggregate win and wreck Hoffenheim's dreams of qualifying for the first time.

Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring their first goal with Roberto Firmino.Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring their first goal with Roberto Firmino.
