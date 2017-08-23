Tottenham complete Sanchez swoop

Davinson Sanchez has completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs announced a deal for the 21-year-old had been agreed on Friday but the Colombia centre-back underwent a medical and finalised remaining paperwork on Wednesday.

Sanchez has put pen to paper on a deal until 2023 for a reported club-record £42million fee.

A statement on the club’s website read: “We are delighted to announce that Davinson Sanchez has completed his move to the club subject to receipt of his work permit later this week.”

The fee is believed to eclipse the previous club record of £30million which Spurs paid Newcastle for midfielder Moussa Sissoko last summer.

Sanchez joined Eredivisie side Ajax in June last year on a five-year deal after leaving Atletico Nacional in his homeland.

He played in last season’s Europa League final, which Manchester United won 2-0, and was named Ajax’s player of the year in May.

Mauricio Pochettino has been keen to add to his squad this summer and the completion of Sanchez’s switch came on a busy day for the Tottenham boss.

Spurs also brought in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton on Wednesday and extended the contract of right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Gazzaniga spent last season on loan at Spanish club Rayo Vallecano and has penned a contract until 2022 and will provide back-up to Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Valencia before moving to England with Gillingham in July 2011, said: “I feel amazing and am so happy to start training with the boys.

"This is an amazing club and the facilities are unbelievable.”

Walker-Peters, meanwhile, has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2020.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut against Newcastle on the opening day of the new Premier League season in a 2-0 win and was named man of the match at St James’ Park.

He said: “To make my debut and get three points, get man of the match, I am delighted of course and it just shows that I need to kick on now and it makes me want more of that.”