Ghedin names Malta's provisional squad for England, Scotland qualifiers

Jean Paul Farrugia returns to the Malta fold after serving suspension.

Malta coach Pietro Ghedin has named a provisional 23-strong squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at home to England and away to Scotland in the first week of September.



Ghedin has effectively retained the core of players who have featured regularly in this World Cup qualifying campaign.

Striker Jean Paul Farrugia, who has been in excellent form for his new Swiss club FC Chiasso, is back in the frame after suspension kept him out of the 2-0 defeat to Slovenia in Malta’s last qualifier, played in Ljubljana on June 10.

On the other hand, Alfred Effiong will have to miss the much-awaited encounter with England at the National Stadium on September 1 as the Balzan forward must serve a one-match ban after collecting his second yellow card in the Slovenia qualifier.

Ghedin has included Effiong in his provisional squad as the Nigerian-born striker will be eligible to play in the qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park on September 4

MALTA SQUAD



Goalkeepers: H. Bonello (Valletta); A. Hogg (Hibernians); S. Sultana (Ħamrun Spartans).



Defenders: A. Agius (Hibernians); S. Borg (Valletta); R. Camilleri (Valletta); C. Failla (Hibernians); M. Johnson (Balzan); S. Magri (Ebbsfleet United); Z. Muscat (Arezzo); A. Muscat (Sliema Wanderers); J. Zerafa (Valletta).



Midfielders: C. Borg (Floriana); R. Fenech (Balzan); P. Fenech (Balzan); B. Kristensen (Hibernians); L. Gambin (Luton Town); S. Pisani (Floriana).



Forwards: A. Effiong (Balzan); J.P. Farrugia (FC Chiasso); L. Micallef (Balzan); M. Mifsud (Valletta); A. Schembri (Apollon Limassol).