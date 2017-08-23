Ferrari unveils its new entry-level model
Portofino will debut at Frankfurt auto show
Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari today unveiled the Ferrari Portofino, its new entry level model that will replace the California.
The Portofino, named after a picturesque village on the Italian coastline, will be powered by an eight cylinder GT engine and can reach maximum speeds of over 320 km per hour.
With a maximum power output of 600 cv, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km per hour in 3.5 seconds, Ferrari added.
The convertible model will make its world debut at the Frankfurt auto show in September.
