APS Bank names new heads of support, business solutions

Alexander Camilleri. Right: Lisa Farrugia.

As its management restructuring continues, APS Bank has just named its new head of support and head of business solutions.

Alexander Camilleri, formerly the senior manager for the support department, was promoted to head of support as from July 1.

He is responsible for security, logistics, maintenance and procurement. He will also lead the team overseeing the digitisation and document management project as well as the branch transformation programme.

Camilleri holds a BA in accountancy from the University of Malta and is a certified public accountant and auditor. Following a four-year tenure with one of the big four accounting firms, he joined APS Bank in 2001 and over the years served in internal audit, finance and corporate strategy department and co-managed the core banking system team during its first phase.

In 2012, he headed the bank’s operations department, a position he held up to May 2016 when he moved to support services.

As from August 28, Lisa Farrugia joins APS Bank as its new head of business solutions. Forming part of the IT department, she will be responsible for planning, managing and delivering the bank’s information systems.

She will also oversee the bank’s database and data warehouse environments and digital channels.

Farrugia graduated with a B. Eng (Hons) from the University of Malta in 2007 and also obtained an M.Sc. in Business Informatics from the University of Reading.

She subsequently held positions with Accenture Technology in the Netherlands and as a QA Engineer for Experian in the UK. Since 2012 she has held successively senior positions at Vodafone Malta, most recently as quality assurance and information security manager. “Both Alexander and Lisa will bring a wide breadth of experience to their role in such transformative times brought on by fast-paced business shifts and the ever evolving customer requirements,” said APS Bank’s chief technology officer, Jonathan Caruana.