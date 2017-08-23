100 entries and counting for energy sector start-up competition

Energy-related start-up ventures can access funding and expertise through the competition.

More than 100 energy sector start-ups have signed up for a competition to access up to €150,000 in funding and professional expertise to get their business off the ground.

PowerUp! by InnoEnergy is central Europe's largest competition for start-ups working on solutions in the energy sector. The competition's two previous winners are now global companies operating in European, Asian and US markets.

So far, 108 start-ups from 16 countries have joined this year's competition, which will include regional finals culiminating in a grande finale in Budapest, Hungary.

Successful candidates will receive an offer to join InnoEnergy's Highway programme, with access to funding and support for anything from technology development to business model verification and commercialisation.

“Many of the candidates focus on saving and reducing costs of energy production and environmental protection. We support development and marketing of companies that aim at creating solutions with global reach”, said InnoEnergy central Europe CEO Jakub Miler.

Local visionaries keen to take part have until September 11 to apply for entry. To take part, fill in the form at www.powerup.innoenergy.com.