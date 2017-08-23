Advert
Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Watch: Father and daughter in Iran (ARTE)

Nafise Motlaq captures a nation through his family portraits

For the past two years, Nafise Motlaq has travelled across Iran to photograph father-daughter relationships, after starting with her own family. In the big cities or in the countryside, among the elites and the working classes, she portrays a country in transition, in which women have a decisive role to play.

