Advert
Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 20:11

George and Amal Clooney give $1 mln to combat US hate groups

Actor George Clooney and his humanitarian lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, have donated $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a US non-profit that monitors extremists and domestic hate groups, in response to protests in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month.

An Aug. 12 rally in the town organized by neo-Nazis and other white supremacists led to counter-protests and the death of a woman when a car plowed into the crowd. The street battles triggered a political crisis for President Donald Trump, who praised "very fine people" on both sides of the fight.

"What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate," the Clooneys said in a joint statement.

The donation comes from the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which the couple established in 2016 to promote justice in classrooms and courtrooms around the world.

Southern Poverty Law Center President Richard Cohen thanked the Clooneys for "standing with us at this critical moment in our country's fight against hate."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Barcelona attack suspect shot dead

  2. Watch: One killed as car crashes into...

  3. Brother pulled alive from Italian...

  4. Van driver in Barcelona attack stabbed...

  5. Trump commits to open-ended war in...

  6. Muslim divorce law declared...

  7. Nasa to livestream solar eclipse

  8. Armed group stopping migrant boats...

  9. Ten sailors missing after US warship...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed