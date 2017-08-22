Live: Football tranfers news and rumours

Zlatan Inbrahimovic is close to sign a new deal with Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk has been training with Southampton Under-18's. Club position: not for sale. Nine days left in window. #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) August 22, 2017

10.50am Virgil van Dijk trained with Southampton's U-23 squad. The want-away defender has handed a transfer request but was refused by the Saints who fined the Dutch international.

10.40am Crystal Palace have made a £15m bid for Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer, according to the Daily Mail.

West Brom and Stoke are both also interested in Wimmer, who is reported to be valued close to £20m by Spurs.

Sky Italy: PSG close to €140m (& Lucas Moura) deal to sign Kylian Mbappé from Monaco. PSG also want Fabinho. Total cost of deals €220m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 22, 2017

10.25am We have a major update on the future of Kylian Mbappe who looks set to join Monaco.

10.15am We kick off the day with the latest transfer rumours from the UK newspapers back pages. Read all here.

10.17pm Watford are close to completing the loan signing of Benfica forward Andre Carrillo.

The Peru international, who operates as either a support striker or a winger, would need a work permit if a deal can be struck.

9.47pm Brighton have confirmed a deal to sign Ghana international Raphael Dwamena subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 21-year-old forward joins from FC Zurich, where he scored two goals from five Swiss Super League appearances this season.

Dwamena has agreed personal terms and is now waiting to receive clearance to travel to the UK for a medical.

9.03pm Nikola Kalinic has undergone the initial part of his medical ahead of a move to Milan.

Italian media report the Fiorentina striker will join on a one-year loan for €5m (£4.6m), with the obligation to make the move permanent for an additional €20m (£18.3).

8.44pm Algerian international Ismael Benncer, 19, has left Arsenal to join Italian side Empoli.

The midfielder spent two years with Arsene Wenger's side but made just one first-team appearance as a substitute in last season's 3-0 League cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

8.43pm Stoke's Moha El Ouriachi has agreed a deal to join Espanyol on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old played for Espanyol as a youngster before joining Barcelona and then Stoke.

8.42pm Southampton are willing to listen to offers for Jordy Clasie after informing the midfielder he is surplus to requirements at the club, according to Sky sources.

We understand the 26-year-old has been made available for transfer by manager Mauricio Pellegrino following the signing of Mario Lemina from Juventus.

Clasie joined Saints from Feyenoord in 2015 under the management of Ronald Koeman and has since featured 49 times.

8.40pm Dele Alli is confident that new signing Davinson Sanchez can help Tottenham improve as a team.

Sanchez joined the club last week for a club-record £40mn, and Alli told Sky Sports: "It's a positive step, I think we've got a strong side at the minute anyway so any player that the gaffer and the chairman think's going to help the squad can only be a positive.

"Competition is always good so I'm sure the players at the back will be working hard to try and keep their places and he'll be coming in and trying to fight for his place.

"If everyone's trying and everyone's playing well it can only be a positive effect on the team."

8.39pm Sergi Roberto says he is happy at Barcelona and is not looking to leave.

It has been reported this summer that Roberto could be surplus to requirements under new head coach Ernesto Valverde.

But, speaking after scoring in Barca’s 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday, he said: "I'm happy. [Against Real Madrid in the Super Cup] I was happy on a personal level and I felt comfortable today, too. I played in my favoured midfield position.

"I started at the Bernabeu and the coach has given me confidence. I've scored today and I want to be important. In pre-season I wasn't starting, but now in the official matches I am playing more. I want to continue here and continue like this."

8.20pm Arsenal have offered reported Chelsea and Liverpool target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a new deal, according to the Daily Star.

The England international has a year left on his current deal and has been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

But the Star say he has been offered a four-year deal worth £125,000-a-week and the Gunners are “optimistic” that it will be accepted.

Martina Borg unveiled as Apulia Trani's player.

7.11pm More positive news from women's football in Malta, as Hibernians forward Martina Borg has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Serie B side Apulia Trani.

Borg, 21, forms part of Malta WNT as well and has been a key figure in the latest matches which the national team played, including European and World Cup champions.

She is the second Maltese player to have signed for a foreign club after midfielder Rachel Cuschieri has signed for RSC Anderlecht Dames '71.

7.00pm Huddersfield will entertain offers for Nahki Wells because manager David Wagner is satisfied with his other attacking options.

Wells, 27, scored 10 times in the Championship last season as the Terriers were promoted via the play-offs, but the additions of Steve Mounie, Tom Ince and Laurent Depoitre over the summer have seen him slip down the pecking order.

6pm Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic underwent the first part of his medical at Milan yesterday ahead of a potential move, the club said.

Milan will sign the 29-year-old on a one-year loan for five million euros ($5.91 million) with the obligation to make the move permanent for an additional 20 million euros, Italian media report.

Kalinic, capped 35 times by Croatia, joined Fiorentina two years ago from Ukrainian club Dnipro.

5.15pm Valencia announced the signing of French holding midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on loan from Inter Milan on Monday, their third signing in four days as new coach Marcelino sets about reinforcing his team's defensive capabilities.

Kondogbia, 24, returns to La Liga four years after leaving Sevilla for AS Monaco, later joining Inter in 2015, and follows the signing of centre backs Jeison Murillo and Gabriel Paulista, who joined last Friday from Inter and Arsenal respectively.

Ibrahimovic re-signing for United seems to be a formality now #mufc https://t.co/MOw1oYsAe5 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 21, 2017

4.30pm Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to rejoin Manchester United as the towering Swede is stepping up his rehabilitation at Carrington.

3.45pm L'Equipe are reporting that Barcelona are yet to follow up their £82million bid for Ousmane Dembele they made 10 days ago, and are unlikely to meet Borussia Dortmund's £136m asking price.

Dembele, 20, has been suspended by Dortmund after going AWOL on the eve of the new season.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon remains a target for Tottenham, but Manchester United are showing 'significant interest' https://t.co/awuvwqBERp pic.twitter.com/0gKfBqGfD1 — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2017

3.15pm Manchester United could enter the race to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham have been linked with the player for several weeks but so far no deal has been agreed.

3.00pm Hull have accepted a bid from Swansea for midfielder Sam Clucas. We understand the fee could rise to £16.5million

2.30pm Everton striker Oumar Niasse is set for a move to Fenerbahce, according to reports from Fotospor in Turkey.

The 27-year old only moved to Goodison Park in January 2016 from Lokomotiv Moscow after a fee of £13.5m was agreed.

However, since then, he has failed to live up to his billing and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

2.10pm First major done deal of the day as Samir Nasri has joined Turkish side Antalyaspor from Manchester City.

1.45pm Kylian Mbappe's future at Monaco is looking bleaker after the young striker was dismissed from the team's training session after a clash with club officials.

As Barcelona have had to give up on Coutinho, the targets are now Seri, Dembele... and di Maria. More on @SkySportsNews in few minutes pic.twitter.com/QUkhPus0xj — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 21, 2017

1.30pm After failing in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona are said to have turned their sights on Angel Di Maria and Ousmane Dembele.

1.15pm Brighton have completed the club-record signing of Colombia international winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £13.5million.

Izquierdo, who scored 14 goals in 28 appearances for Belgian side Club Brugge last year, is in line to make his debut for the Seagulls in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Barnet – as long as he receives the necessary clearance in time.

1.00pm Inter hope to seal the signing of Joao Cancelo from Valencia in the next 24 hours, according toLa Gazzetta dello Sport.

They hope to follow that up with Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City and could also make a move for Milan’s Suso.

12.45pm Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hopes he can keep his all-conquering squad intact after watching them begin their LaLiga title defence with a convincing 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna.

First-half goals from Gareth Bale and Casemiro set Real on their way at the Riazor before Toni Kroos' second-half finish sealed a win that leaves Real top of the table at the end of the opening weekend.

He said: "Nobody has asked me to leave, I want this squad as it is and I hope there won't be any changes, but until August 31 anything can happen."

12.35pm Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had already hinted on Saturday that he was looking to reduce the number of players in his squad and he has already starting doing just that.

SkySports is reporting that Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall will be loaned out to Birmingham.

12.20pm Juventus are being linked with moves to Renato Sanches, of Bayern Munich, and Kevin Strootman, of Roma. The Bianconeri are said to be interested in bringing Sanches on loan from the Bundesliga giants.

However, there is also talk that they are looking to complete a deal for Strootman in a swap deal that would see Juan Cuadrado join the Italian capital side.

Added to that there are growing rumours that Claudio Marchisio could be heading out of Turin.

12.05pm As usual we kick off the day with the latest transfer gossip from the UK newspapers back pages. Read all here.

