Football transfers: what the UK papers say

Kylian Mbappe could be set for a move to Paris SG.

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

As if Paris St Germain were not already dominating the headlines during this window, they could be closing in on another sensational transfer swoop, according to Sky Italia.

The Ligue 1 side, who signed Neymar for a world-record fee earlier this month, are ready to go big again and bring Monaco's Kylian Mbappe to the club for £128million. They are also eyeing up £73million-rated Fabinho in a double deal that would break the £200million barrier.

Sky Sports News are however reporting that the Mbappe transfer would be an initial loan move until next summer.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Arsenal are set for crunch talks with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over a new deal. A £125,000-per-week contract has been offered to the England international and Chelsea are interested observers.

Chelsea have other issues to contend with, though, notably the potential sale of Diego Costa and, according to the Sun, his likely buyers Atletico Madrid have told the striker to smooth over his relationship with his current employers.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@Agent_Edward: PSG are offering Lucas Moura + E140m for Kylian Mbappe.

@DailyStar_Sport: Leicester fear late raid for Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

PHILIPPE COUTINHO: Liverpool's have fended off Barcelona's interested in their Brazilian playmaker for this transfer window, with the Mirror reporting that the Spanish side have accepted defeat in their chase.

BEN GIBSON: The Middlesbrough defender has emerged as a replacement for JONNY EVANS on Manchester City's wishlist, according to the Independent.

ROSS BARKLEY: The Telegraph report that Tottenham will make their move for the Everton midfielder with a £20million bid, despite Barkley being injured.