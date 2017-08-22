MSA to offer new winter courses

The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) will be offering about 40 different courses covering all the areas of the visual, applied and performing arts. Applications are open for the courses starting at the beginning of October and they can be collected and submitted at MSA’s seat, the Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta.

Founded in 1852, the Malta Society of Arts is Malta’s oldest arts organisation, and for a long time it was the only one that helped artists by providing financial support and creating a community where they could meet and exchange ideas.

Today, it still strives to be a hub for artistic activity and its role will be strengthened as the renovations at the Palazzo de La Salle are finalised in the coming months and the upstairs spaces start to be populated by performances, exhibitions, concerts and other artistic events.

The winter courses falling under the visual arts umbrella will include history of art, art for juniors (varying ages), preparation for art O level, art for adults, art for mature students, clay modelling, nude human figure art, wood sculpture, art workshops and photography, which this year will also include a photo editing unit.

The vast applied arts section will offer lessons in crochet, lacemaking, cottage crafts, crib building, cake decorating, dressmaking, tailoring, embroidery, gilding, knitting, monastery work, soft furnishings and ganutell, among others.

Students in the performing arts courses can choose to learn the guitar, piano, violin, voice and the flute, which is a brand-new addition to the list of instruments being taught at MSA.

A new course in events organisation will introduce participants to the practical skills required to successfully plan, implement and manage events.

For more information about the Malta Society of Arts and its courses, visit www.artsmalta.org/courses.