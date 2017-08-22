Final weeks for De Valette’s dagger exhibition

An angel holding aloft the sword and dagger of Grand Master Jean De Valette. Photos: Daniel Cilia

There are just two more weeks to visit De Valette’s dagger exhibition, being held by Heritage Malta in collaboration with the Louvre Museum of Paris. The dagger was returned to Malta for the first time since 1798.

The exhibition forms part of the events marking Malta’s 2017 EU presidency (which ended in June) and Valletta as Capital City of Culture in 2018.

It is divided in three sections with the main part focusing solely on the dagger. Complementing the dagger is the sword which, along with the dagger, was gifted to Grandmaster Jean Parisot de Valette after the victory of the Great Siege.

Although de Valette’s sword could not travel without causing permanent damage, visitors are able to view a 3D model of it suspended in mid-air.

A selected number of other related exhibits from the national collection are featured in this exhibition and a fully-illustrated catalogue has also been published to accompany the display.

The exhibition, at the National Museum of Archaeology, is open from 9am to 6pm, last admission at 5.30pm.

Admission to the exhibition is included in the museum’s regular ticket price.