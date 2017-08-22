How to be Maltese in an Hour, a unique comedy show written, directed and produced by The Comedy Island, is set to teach visitors to our island all about the weird and wonderful traits of the Maltese.

The Comedy Island is a new initiative put together by Steve Hili and Wesley Ellul. Hili is a professional Maltese comedian and comedy writer based in London, while Wesley is a comedy producer with hits such as the annual Comedy Knights show and last year’s musical Rock of Ages.

From food to the local festa, via politics and the national obsession with the Eurovision, this show will help one understand what being Maltese is really about.

The show is being staged every Wednesday at 8pm and Sunday at 7.30pm at Palazzo Pereira in Valletta. It is rated 16+. Tickets may be obtained online at ticketline.com.mt. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook page.