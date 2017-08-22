Bring your own poetry

Inizjamed will tomorrow be organising the 16th Open Mic at Maori, just a stone’s throw-away from Fort St Elmo, the location of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival.

Attendees are invited to read a poem or a story, a mixture of both, perform a stand-up sketch, play or sing something original. Like the festival itself, where the official language will be translation, at the Open Mic every language or sound is welcome.

The special guests for the night will be Roger West and Kate Rex, two poets and translators who worked behind the scenes for various editions of the festival.

The event kicks off tomorrow at Maori, Triq il-Lanċa, Valletta, from 8pm onwards. Entrance and participation are free. For more information, send an e-mail to [email protected].