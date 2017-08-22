Announcements

CARUANA. On August 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD, former teacher and tourist guide, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife May, his only daughter Anna, his sisters, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, August 22, at 2.30pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On August 21, LUCY of Żejtun, residing at Vittoriosa (Birgu), aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joe and his wife Doreen, Maria and her husband Turu, Katie and her husband Eric, Laurence and his wife Rita, and Emanuel and his wife Rosanna, her grandchildren, their respective spouses, great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, August 22, at 2.30pm for St Lawrence parish church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLIS. On August 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 73, beloved husband of Mary Ann Ellis, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brothers, Emmanuel, Saviour, Joseph and Judeas Taddeus, his sisters Josephine, Sister Rose Therese of the Poor Clares, Sister Antonietta of the Sisters of St Francis, Maria, Pauline, Doris and Anna, their spouses, nephews and nieces, members of the Legion of Mary, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23, at 2pm for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clares, St Julian’s, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On August 20, LAWRENCE of Tarxien, aged 81, passed away peacefully at Karin Grech Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margaret, his children Alexandra and her husband John, Robert and his wife Cynthia, Mariella and her husband Mario and Antonella and her husband Mario, his grandchildren Kris and his fiancée Luana, Kyle-Samuel, Justine and her fiancé Harley, Daniel, Samuel, Sarah and Joel, his great-granddaughter Emily, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, August 22, at 1.15pm for Tarxien parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Ward RW8, Karin Grech Hospital.

MALLIA BORG. On August 21, Canon Deacon of Saint Helen Basilica Rev. ANTON, of Birkirkara, aged 89, passed on to eternal life at Dar tal-Kleru comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces, their families, his brothers in Christ, the Canons of St Helen’s Chapter at the Collegiate of St Helen, the community of the old clergy house, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Dar tal-Kleru today, Tuesday, August 22, at 8am for St Paul’s church, Valley Road, Birkirkara, where the public will be able to pay respect. At 10am the cortège will follow to St Helen’s Basilica where Mass for the repose of his soul will be concelebrated by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna at 10.30am followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANSUETO. On August 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANKIE of Valletta, widower of Nena, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his daughter Carmen and her husband Ulisse Azzopardi, his son Frans and his wife Carmen, his son Nazju, his daughter Rita, his son Toni and his wife Louise, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brothers and sisters and their families, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23, at 8.30am at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Valletta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG BARTHET – MARY. On the 23rd anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of our dear father JOSEPH, today the 27th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sons and daughters Joe, Raphael, Rose and Marlene. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STRICKLAND – Lord STRICKLAND, Sixth Count della Catena, today the 77th anniversary of his death.