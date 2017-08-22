Straying away from Orange

The coalition deal between the Nationalist Party and the Democratic Party (PD) can only be described as being a historical milestone in local politics.

For the first time since independence in 1964, a major political party formed a coalition with a smaller party. The move, even if by all accounts and measures controversial, showed bravery and courage by all those involved in both parties.

The fact that the electoral result did not go the coalition’s way in itself does not signify a failure by the coalition.

Indeed, in other European countries, such as Germany, it is normal for coalitions to suffer defeat at the polls in one election and then be swept to power in the next.

It is, however, concerning when uncertainty starts to appear as to the nature of the coalition itself.

In her interview with the Times of Malta, outgoing PD leader Marlene Farrugia did not categorically exclude running for PN leader in the future.

I do not feel I should delve into the issue on whether the PN statute is fair or not with regard to her unique position as, legally speaking, a Nationalist MP but a de facto leader of another political party.

That issue is more legalistic in nature and makes no difference in effective political terms.

I do, however, feel the need to express deep concern at what seems to be inconsistency on her part.

If one thinks Malta truly needs a third force in politics and if one believes in the PD’s unique political identity, one cannot at the same time entertain the idea of running to be the leader of a distinct party.

You cannot claim to believe in one political party while, at the same time, claiming to want a crack at the leadership of another

The PD is not a PN branch but a distinct and separate party and any talk by the outgoing PD leader of running for PN leadership while still forming part of the PD only serves to harm the distinct nature of PD itself.

There is no doubt that Farrugia has much to offer to the country and to the Maltese political scene. There is no doubt that her achievements so far deserve everyone’s respect.

However, she must make up her mind on whether she wants to offer her services as a PD politician or else wishes to do so as a prospective PN politician.

She quite simply cannot do both.

This is not to say that the PN’s doors should be closed to those who traditionally have never formed part of it.

Inversely, the PN’s doors need to be wide open to people of goodwill who believe that our country needs a strong PN.

I hope that, in the months ahead, the Democratic Party would set these boundary lines very clearly.

Its contribution as a coalition partner on the Opposition benches should be both welcome and embraced but their identity as a distinct and separate party should equally be maintained.

To blur the lines of distinction between the PD and PN would be playing into Labour’s hands and its pre-electoral call of a ‘coalition of confusion’.

It would be a shame for the bravery and courage shown in forming this coalition initially to then be tainted by what seems to be indecision on the part of the outgoing PD leader.

More so, because, at times, Farrugia seems more interested in the future of the Nationalist Party – what with her comments about the PN leadership hopefuls – than the future of the Democratic Party, of which she is a founding member.

Angelo Micallef is a Nationalist Party electoral candidate.