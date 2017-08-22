Advert
Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 07:35

Bar turns away Danish prince due to lack of ID

Denmark's crown prince falls foul of Queensland rules

Bouncers were forced to deny the prince entry. Photo: Shutterstock

The Crown Prince of Denmark was denied entry into a Queensland bar after failing to produce photo identification upon entry. 

Prince Frederik was forced to quench his thirst elsewhere after falling foul of tough alcohol laws in Brisbane, which make it a requirement for patrons to scan their ID to enter certain venues after 10pm.

Mr Hogan told ABC Radio that security guards had confirmed the Crown Prince's identity through a Google search, but were unable to let him in because he could not provide ID to scan. 

The laws are intended to deter violent offenders from bars, but Jade Buddha bar owner Phil Hogan slammed them as "ridiculous" and said having to turn away the Crown Prince was embarrassing. 

“For every prince that gets knocked back there’s a million normal people. We are dealing with this all the time,” he said. “With all the best intention of lawmakers, it’s a ridiculous law," the Guardian reported Mr Hogan as saying. 

 

