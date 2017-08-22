Today's front pages

Good morning. Here is a brief summary of what's making the front pages of today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with news that an investigation has been launched to understand what caused an Air Malta flight to brake suddenly and abort take-off last Friday.

In a secondary story, the paper reports that the woman who died in an Mġarr accident last Sunday lost a sister in eerily similar circumstances and the same spot 24 years ago.

The Malta Independent reports that revision of Matsec papers is taking longer than expected due to a lack of qualified revisers.

L-Orizzont also highlights the odd circumstances of Sunday's road death victim, who lost her sister in the same way.

In-Nazzjon leads with a court report about a man caught with a substantial amount of cocaine in his apartment. He has been charged with trafficking and possessing the drug.