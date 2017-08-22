Today's front pages
What's making the news in today's papers
Good morning. Here is a brief summary of what's making the front pages of today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta leads with news that an investigation has been launched to understand what caused an Air Malta flight to brake suddenly and abort take-off last Friday.
In a secondary story, the paper reports that the woman who died in an Mġarr accident last Sunday lost a sister in eerily similar circumstances and the same spot 24 years ago.
The Malta Independent reports that revision of Matsec papers is taking longer than expected due to a lack of qualified revisers.
L-Orizzont also highlights the odd circumstances of Sunday's road death victim, who lost her sister in the same way.
In-Nazzjon leads with a court report about a man caught with a substantial amount of cocaine in his apartment. He has been charged with trafficking and possessing the drug.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.