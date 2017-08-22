Advert
Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 06:36

Today's front pages

What's making the news in today's papers

Good morning. Here is a brief summary of what's making the front pages of today's local newspapers. 

The Times of Malta leads with news that an investigation has been launched to understand what caused an Air Malta flight to brake suddenly and abort take-off last Friday. 

In  a secondary story, the paper reports that the woman who died in an Mġarr accident last Sunday lost a sister in eerily similar circumstances and the same spot 24 years ago. 

The Malta Independent reports that revision of Matsec papers is taking longer than expected due to a lack of qualified revisers. 

L-Orizzont also highlights the odd circumstances of Sunday's road death victim, who lost her sister in the same way. 

In-Nazzjon leads with a court report about a man caught with a substantial amount of cocaine in his apartment. He has been charged with trafficking and possessing the drug. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Update 3 - Woman dead, two injured in...

  2. Bus users stranded after Calleja concert

  3. Architect proposes pedestrian bridge...

  4. Watch: Maltese song distresses infertile...

  5. Transgender girl, 9, looks forward to...

  6. PN leadership race: Favourites share...

  7. PN backs government decision to ban...

  8. At least 10 cars broken into at...

  9. Plans for Malta’s first Russian Orthodox...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed