Stroke rehabilitation ward opens at Karin Grech Hospital

Malta’s first Stroke rehabilitation ward has been set up at Karin Grech Hospital by Vitals Global Healthcare.

Stroke affects some 700 patients a year in Malta and Gozo.

“In Malta patients having suffered a stroke are admitted to Mater Dei Hospital for acute care management. What the patient will then need is dedicated rehabilitation care to start relearning some of the skills lost when suffering a stroke,” explained Karin Grech Hospital CEO Stephen Zammit.

Studies show how patients who receive specially designed stroke care in a specialized unit are more likely to recover from the stroke and regain their independence, Dr Zammit continued.

Rehabilitation helps stroke survivors re-learn skills lost when part of the brain is damaged. These can include basic movements like coordinating leg movements to walk or a complex activity like getting dressed.

The new ward has a dedicated interdisciplinary team of professionals, a fully equipped gym and the latest medical innovative technologies.

Health Minister Chris Fearne attended the opening of the ward.