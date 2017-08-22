Stroke rehabilitation unit unveiled at Karin Grech

Health Minister Chris Fearne together with staff at Karin Grech. Photo: DOI

Stroke patients can now complete their recovery at Karin Grech hospital, thanks to a new unit opened at the rehabilitation facility.

The specialised therapy unit is a collaboration between Mater Dei Hospital and private healthcare firm Vitals Global Healthcare, which was handed the keys to Karin Grech last year in a controversial deal.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said the new unit would help bolster services for stroke patients and will complement a €2 million angiosuite investment at Mater Dei as well as the introduction of stroke retrieval treatment, which is used to remove blood clots in the least invasive manner possible.