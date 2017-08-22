Stroke rehabilitation unit unveiled at Karin Grech
Mater Dei and VGH work together to provide new facility
Stroke patients can now complete their recovery at Karin Grech hospital, thanks to a new unit opened at the rehabilitation facility.
The specialised therapy unit is a collaboration between Mater Dei Hospital and private healthcare firm Vitals Global Healthcare, which was handed the keys to Karin Grech last year in a controversial deal.
READ: The problem with Malta's high rate of stroke deaths
Health Minister Chris Fearne said the new unit would help bolster services for stroke patients and will complement a €2 million angiosuite investment at Mater Dei as well as the introduction of stroke retrieval treatment, which is used to remove blood clots in the least invasive manner possible.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.