Sharp drop in subsidised voters' trips in last election

The number of Maltese living abroad who opted for subsidised flights to vote last June dropped significantly when compared to the previous two elections, figures show.

More than 3,800 eligible electors living abroad came to Malta to vote in 2013 and, five years earlier, the figure stood at 3,200.

Government data shows that 1,717 voters availed themselves of subsidised Air Malta flights in the last election.

This newspaper asked for a breakdown of the point of departure of those who travelled to Malta to vote but no such information was provided.

The reason behind the drop in the number of voters who did not take up the subsidised flights offer could not be established. However, sources close to the Electoral Commission said different circumstances, when compared to the previous electoral schemes, could have contributed to the lower take-up.

“First of all, this time round, the fare was higher than usual,” a senior official said.

In 2013, the tickets cost €35 return from any city operated by Air Malta but this time they sold at €90 return.

The official noted that although €90 was still not a high fare, one had to bear in mind that if two parents decided to travel to cast their vote they would have to also pay the fare of the rest of the family if their children were not old enough to look after themselves.

Another factor that could have led to the drop was the fact that June’s was a ‘snap’ election.

In 2013, everyone was expecting the prime minister to call an election but, this time, the country went to the polls a year in advance, another Electoral Commission official said.

That meant that families and individuals had a very short time to make the necessary arrangements to travel to Malta, particularly in terms of vacation leave bookings and other arrangements, he added.

Voters living abroad told this newspaper the main reason why they opted not to travel to Malta was the higher fare.

Some also said they had difficulty making arrangements with Air Malta.

A voter residing in Germany said flights were already full-up the day after the election was called and no alternative arrangements were on offer. In addition, he remarked, Air Malta was flying to fewer destinations and therefore the choice was restricted.

The government was asked on the amount paid to Air Malta to cover the costs of the subsidised flights.

“There is a commercial agreement in place between the government and Air Malta,” was the only response.

Calls over the past years to enable the electors living abroad to vote at the respective Maltese embassies or by mail have so far proved futile.