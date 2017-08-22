Revamp of structures to address domestic violence urged

The Faculty for Social Wellbeing has urged the authorities to strengthen the infrastructure to address domestic violence, which, it said, is leaving a profound scar on society.

Last year, there were 1,272 reported cases, up from 1,205 in 2015 and just 450 in 2008.

The faculty said it was positive that more people were aware of domestic violence and found it unacceptable and deplorable. It was also positive that the police had set up the Victim Support Unit.

However, tougher penalties were needed, to reflect such heinous crimes.

The faculty observed that domestic violence had now become the third most reported crime after theft and damages and has pushed bodily harm to 4th place.

Domestic violence had seen an exponential increase in the "psychological violence" category.

It noted that 54% of women in Malta who experienced violence did not seek assistance.

The cost of domestic violence amounts to millions of euros per year, when one accounts for lost economic output, health and legal services costs, social welfare services, other specialised services and the physical and emotional impact on the victims.

Need for a one-stop-shop with a multi-disciplinary specialised response team

The faculty recommended a one-stop-shop with a multi-disciplinary specialised response team trained to address the situation holistically (police, legal, social work, health, psychological).

It also called for an inter-ministerial committee to strengthen collaboration, and more financial and human resources for shelters and services.

Among other suggestions, it proposed the drawing up of a national programme on Relationship Education targeting different age groups and genders to address gender stereotypes and issues around power and control.

It also called for a training programme for professionals, improved Legal Aid services, tougher court sentencing, safe spaces in the court building for social workers and clients during case hearings, better child support and more availability of social housing.