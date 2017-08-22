Melita to launch Gigabit speeds, analogue TV to be discontinued

Melita has announced plans to introduce gigabit internet speeds.

"This will further improve reliability of the internet connection and deliver faster speeds. In real-life scenarios this progression will improve streaming experiences across multiple devices in the home via Wi-Fi, significantly speed up large file downloads and uploads, and improve TV products, as increasingly more TV services are transported over IP (Internet Protocol)," the operator said.

It also announced that as from September 5 its analogue reception service will be reduced to six channels, namely TVM, TVM2, Net TV, One TV, Rai 1 and Channel 5. Subsequently, early next year, the analogue service will be discontinued.

All those subscribed to Melita’s analogue reception service, (TV transmission without box) whether for their main TV set or an additional one, are being invited to contact the company for a digital box at no additional cost. Users will enjoy more than 40 channels including all RAI and Mediaset Channels as well as all time favourites: LA 5, Discovery, and kids’ channel Boomerang.