Freeport introduces top notch Terminal Operations System

Malta Freeport Terminals has introduced a new advanced Terminal Operating System (TOS), revolutionising the container handling process.

It said the move will help it consolidate its standing as one the leading hubs in the Mediterranean.



The new Navis N4 system controls the entire logistical operation of each container ship, determining what containers are on board as well as identifying which have to be loaded and those that have to be unloaded. It also produces an accurate model of each ship to enable operations staff to work with a live image in real time.



Navis N4 also maximises efficiency within the terminal area, where some 45,000 containers can be stored at any one time, automatically calculating where each should be located and directing trucks to the nearest one to ensure the loading operation is carried out as quickly as possible.



Malta Freeport Terminals CEO Alex Montebello said: “Around 2,000 to 3,500 containers are typically loaded or unloaded when a mainliner berths, so getting this right and ensuring the vessel leaves as early as possible is absolutely essential for a major terminal like ours.



“Navis N4 will significantly enhance our ability to do this and enable us to introduce the latest technology which fits in with our overall mission to position Malta Freeport Terminals as one of the best in the region.”



The Freeport prepared for the introduction of the N4 system for the past 18 months and introduced the system during the course of a meticulously planned 24-hour period over the Santa Marija public holiday – one of only five days in the year when the Freeport ceases operations – to ensure there was no disruption to its busy operations.



The changeover went smoothly, with the Freeport acting rapidly after some initial delays to ensure that all container deliveries were completed by the end of the day.