Faith, hope and hostility - new book highlights wartime episodes

The titular statue of the Immaculate Conception in Ħamrun. As the pilgrimage headed towards Cospicua, it changed from a parochial effort to a national one.

Festa passion and Christian devotion saw the Bormliżi scramble for support from fellow Birkirkara parishioners when the Grand Harbour became a bombing hotspot in World War II.

At the beginning of the war, the titular statue of the Immaculate Conception and the titular painting were transported to Birkirkara for safe-keeping.

The Cospicua church luckily did not suffer any damage, even though the surrounding buildings were mostly demolished.

Publication sheds a light on how Malta’s strategic position contributed to the Med. naval war

Towards the end of the war, both the statue and painting were returned home in a national pilgrimage that included the participation of 16 band clubs.

This historical episode, which only a few still remember, has been permanently recorded in a new publication written by Charles Debono, the curator of the National War Museum.

Called Malta During World War II – The strategic role of the island during the conflict, the book brings together a series of articles that were published in The Sunday Times of Malta between 2010 and 2015.

The titular painting in front of Cospicua parish church.

Apart from recounting how the island and its inhabitants suffered the conflict, the publication particularly sheds a light on how Malta’s strategic position contributed to the Mediterranean naval war, and helped turn of the tide in the North African campaign.

Another interesting incident related to local parish saint devotion, which is recorded in this book, is that of Italy’s surrender, which coincided with the procession witht he statue of Our Lady of Victories, il-Bambina in Senglea.

The statue of Our Lady, which had also been kept for safe-keeping in Birkirkara, was being transported back to the bombed Senglea Collegiate Church from St Philip’s Church.

Several Sengleans, including those who had sought refuge outside the city, congregated in fulfilment of vows for their deliverance from the onslaught that had threatened their life for three years.

As the procession reached the devastated wharf, destroyers in Dockyard Creek turned their searchlights onto the Il-Bambina statue, while a loudspeaker from one of the naval ships blared the joyous news of Italy’s surrender. The pilgrimage became an occasion of double rejoicing.

Yugoslav partisans in Rabat and Mellieħa

The Allies wanted to help the Yugoslav partisans fighting the Axis occupiers by all means.

So Royal Navy submarines and small surface warships risked sailing as close as possible to the shore along the Adriatic to pick up injured and sick partisans who were transported to Italy and Malta for treatment.

These partisans, who included men and women, were mainly housed in Tas-Salib Camp in Rabat, and there were others hosted in the Mellieħa Bay Camp.

The group included Tatiana Rajic, of Russian origin, who was married to the personal doctor of Marshal Tito, the leader of the partisans. She was a well-known singer at the Belgrade Opera House and also entertained the Yugoslav royal family before the war.

The British Command took advantage of the partisans’ stay on the island, and eagerly helped train all able-bodied ones in armed combat, the handling of machine-guns, mortars and personnel carriers.

Several partisans arrived here in a poor state of health and failed to make it back home. They were buried, among others, in the Mellieħa Bay cemetery.