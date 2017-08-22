Disturbance leads to St Paul’s Bay drug find

Photo: Shutterstock

An argument between flatmates landed a Sicilian man in court charged with drug trafficking after the police allegedly discovered an undisclosed amount of cocaine and cannabis resin at a flat in St Paul’s Bay.

Antonino Tuzza, 43, from Sicily, appeared before Magistrate Audrey Demicoli charged with trafficking cannabis and aggravated possession of cannabis plants, cannabis resin and cocaine in circumstances indicating they were not intended for his personal use.

The accused, who works in the construction industry here, was arrested when the police responded to a report about a disturbance.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was appointed as legal aid after the court was told the accused had insufficient means to pay for a lawyer to represent him.

Mr Tuzza pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested and he was remanded in custody.

Police Inspectors Malcolm Bondin and Godwin Scerri were the prosecutors.