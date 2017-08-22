Distinctive cap leads investigators to mugging suspect

A particular cap with a distinctive design, worn by the man who allegedly carried out a violent mugging last summer in St Julian's, proved to be crucial in leading investigators to the prime suspect behind the attack.

This information was revealed earlier this afternoon in the compilation of evidence against Rawad Briga Abdelsalam, a 32-year-old quarry worker, currently standing accused of the attempted murder of a woman whose throat was slashed by the mugger who subsequently made off with her handbag.

The 25-year old victim from Marsaxlokk and her friend, a 33-year old Polish woman, had been walking along Lourdes Alley in St Julian's in the early hours of August 28, 2016 when the violence occurred.

The accused allegedly advanced upon the two women, pulled out a knife and attempted to slit the throat of the Maltese lady before grabbing her handbag and disappearing into the night.

Passers-by who happened to chance upon the victims of the assault were quick to assist. The wounded woman was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and treated for serious though not life-threatening injuries.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Doreen Clarke, heard the testimony of a sergeant from the Criminal Investigation Department who had been among the first to reach the crime scene. The officer explained how he had spoken to several French nationals who had been residing in the area.

The victims, one of whom had been bleeding profusely, had knocked at the door of these foreign residents in search of help.

Prosecuting Inspector Saviour Baldacchino also testified how CCTV footage from various establishments in the area had proved crucial in their search for the culprit. In fact, footage from an ATM camera had revealed a male figure who appeared to match the description given by witnesses at the crime scene.

Careful examination of this footage led the inspector to make out the apparel of the man, particularly his cap which had “a very particular, striking, design.”