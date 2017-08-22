Committee to oversee valleys cleaning, rehabilitation
The Environment Ministry has set up a committee to handle the cleaning and rehabilitation of valleys.
Environment Minister José Herrera said works would start in the coming days.
The committee includes representatives of the PARKS directorate, Wasteserv, the Valley Management Unit, the Storm Water Unit, the Cleansing Department and local councils.
