Advert
Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 16:47

Committee to oversee valleys cleaning, rehabilitation

The Environment Ministry has set up a committee to handle the cleaning and rehabilitation of valleys.  

Environment Minister José Herrera said works would start in the coming days.

The committee includes representatives of the PARKS directorate, Wasteserv, the Valley Management Unit, the Storm Water Unit, the Cleansing Department and local councils. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sisters died in the same spot, 24 years...

  2. Architect proposes pedestrian bridge...

  3. Brochure reveals Malta's rental rates

  4. ‘I went from making thousands of euros...

  5. Bus users stranded after Calleja concert

  6. Watch: Maltese song distresses infertile...

  7. Transgender girl, 9, looks forward to...

  8. PN backs government decision to ban...

  9. At least 10 cars broken into at...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed