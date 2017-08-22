Buitoni product recalled because of soya traces

The 250g packets of Buitoni semolina has been found to contain traces of soya and could therefore be dangerous for those allergic to it.

The Environmental Health Directorate said the product has been recalled from retail outlets, but some has already has been sold and should be returned to the directorate.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on tel. 2133 7333, by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by email [email protected].

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Environmental-Health-Directorate-Malta/145027878928626?ref=hl

http://health.gov.mt/en/environmental/Pages/Home-Page.aspx