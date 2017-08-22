Buitoni product recalled because of soya traces
Could be dangerous for allergic people
The 250g packets of Buitoni semolina has been found to contain traces of soya and could therefore be dangerous for those allergic to it.
The Environmental Health Directorate said the product has been recalled from retail outlets, but some has already has been sold and should be returned to the directorate.
For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on tel. 2133 7333, by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by email [email protected].
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Environmental-Health-Directorate-Malta/145027878928626?ref=hl
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.