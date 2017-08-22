Inefficiency

On July 12, my car was parked in front of the Birkirkara Ta’ Paris school gate where a CCTV camera is installed. It was hit on the right side by a white vehicle but the driver did not stop. It was, therefore, a hit and run criminal case.

I reported this incident at the Birkirkara police station. Yet, for some reason, they were not capable of retrieving the video.

No surprise, therefore, that the majority of the Maltese people do not trust the police.