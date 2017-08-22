Blind justice
A 22-year-old man from Mali was recently sentenced to three months in prison after trying to travel to Italy while using false documents.
A Dominican priest – the former director of the Kerygma Movement – was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for a year, after being found guilty of violent indecent assault on a vulnerable woman who had mental health problems.
The law is a spider’s web that catches the little flies and lets the big bugs escape.
