Watch: Napoli ease into Champions League group stage
Napoli eased into the Champions League group stage when they won 2-0 away to Nice on Tuesday to complete a 4-0 aggregate win over the Ligue 1 side.
Second-half goals from Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne in the second leg of the playoff tie ensured that Serie A will have three teams in the group stage.
