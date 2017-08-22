Watch: Kalinic makes Milan switch

Big-spending Milan have added Nikola Kalinic to their ranks after agreeing a deal for the Fiorentina striker.

The 29-year-old former Blackburn player has joined on loan with an obligation to buy and has penned a four-year contract at the San Siro.

The Croatia international scored 15 Serie A goals for Fiorentina last season but failed to attend training earlier this month as rumours of a move began to circulate.

The Tuscans said Kalinic would be punished according to club rules for his unexplained absence but he has finally secured his switch.

"AC Milan are delighted to announce the signing of Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina ACF on a loan deal with obligation to buy," a statement on the club's website read.

"The player has penned a four-year contract through to 30 June, 2021."

Kalinic joins the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Lucas Biglia in committing to the Rossoneri cause ahead of an expected assault on the Serie A title.

Under their new Chinese owners, Milan have spent well over 200 million euros on new players this summer.

They have also secured their highly-rated teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a long-term contract amid reported interest from Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.